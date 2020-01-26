Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Raised to GBX 2,450 at Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,693 ($35.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,556.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,494.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.75. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

