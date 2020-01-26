Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,715.27

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,715.27 ($35.72) and last traded at GBX 2,715.27 ($35.72), with a volume of 205660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,617 ($34.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Experian from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

Get Experian alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,556.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,494.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.