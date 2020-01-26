Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

