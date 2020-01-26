Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,146 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $174,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

