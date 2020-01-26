Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.