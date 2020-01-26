F5 Networks (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to be announcing its Q1 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $135.82 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.57.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

