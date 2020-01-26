Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 1 year low of $143.43 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

