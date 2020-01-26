Ferris Capital LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

