Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Shares Up 0.9%

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$5.79 ($4.11) and last traded at A$5.70 ($4.04), 10,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.65 ($4.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.44.

Fiducian Group Company Profile (ASX:FID)

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

