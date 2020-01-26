Financial Contrast: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Restaurant Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.86 billion 4.97 $176.55 million $9.06 95.99 Restaurant Brands International $5.36 billion 3.58 $612.00 million $2.63 24.43

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Chipotle Mexican Grill. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 5.77% 23.97% 8.85% Restaurant Brands International 11.64% 32.20% 5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 4 15 14 0 2.30 Restaurant Brands International 1 7 17 0 2.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus target price of $818.07, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Chipotle Mexican Grill on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,846 TH restaurants, 17,796 BK restaurants, and 3,102 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

