First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.67.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.62. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$7.13 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,905. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

