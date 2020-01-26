First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

