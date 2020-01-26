First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5.76 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

