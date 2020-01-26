First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 358 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.