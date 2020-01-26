First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31, 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1,106.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2,374.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

