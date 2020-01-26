FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.