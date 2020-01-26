Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,362.33, a PEG ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $74.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 377,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Five9 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Five9 by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.