Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.64

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 15569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $203,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,826 shares of company stock worth $2,311,432. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Flex by 43.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flex by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92,254 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 506.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

