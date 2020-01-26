Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

In other news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcus D. Hamilton purchased 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $194,683. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

