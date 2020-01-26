Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Trading Down 0.7%

Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 86,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 75,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

About Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

