Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $120.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 34,525.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after buying an additional 1,166,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,654,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Fortinet by 295.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 349,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after buying an additional 261,262 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 258.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

