Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

FOXF stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $284,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

