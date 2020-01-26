Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Franco Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

FNV stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.