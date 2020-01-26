Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, 59 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

