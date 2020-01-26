FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

NYSE AEM opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40, a PEG ratio of 33.99 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

