FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Eni SpA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ENI had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE E opened at $29.75 on Friday. ENI has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ENI by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ENI by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

