FY2019 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.