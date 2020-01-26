Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

