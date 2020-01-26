Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 4.00

Media stories about Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been trending very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Genprex earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GNPX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

