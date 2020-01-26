Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GIGA stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.01. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

