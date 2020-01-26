GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK opened at $47.23 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

