Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.51.

NYSE:GPN opened at $198.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

