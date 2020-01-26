Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOGL. Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $4.63 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $673.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 3,074,790 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 767,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

