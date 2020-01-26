Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Clarus Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.61 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.37. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$91.76 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

