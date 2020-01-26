Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 3,900

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASOS to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,206.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,848.51. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.