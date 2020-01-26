Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GGG stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

