Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.07 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 904,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $922,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,022,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,642,833.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $63,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,561,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,867,600 shares of company stock worth $3,265,652.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

