GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.98

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 10163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 1,553.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 102,908 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 214,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 164,962 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

