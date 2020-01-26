GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 346.67 ($4.56).

Several research analysts have weighed in on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $416.36 million and a PE ratio of 47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.42. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

