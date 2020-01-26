Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

