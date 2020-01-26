Head-To-Head Analysis: Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) vs. Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Down has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Down and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Down -18.65% -8.89% -6.50% Weatherford International -68.93% N/A -13.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deep Down and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Down $16.17 million 0.63 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.03

Deep Down has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deep Down and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Deep Down on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services. It also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; ROV and ROV tooling services comprising platform inspection, platform installation and abandonment, search and recovery, salvage, subsea sampling and intervention, telecommunication cable inspection, anchor handling, ROV consulting and project management, ROV pilots and technicians, and underwater cinematography services; and recovered subsea distribution assets refurbishment and repurposing services, as well as offers support for offshore interventions. In addition, the company offers installation support equipment, and component parts and assemblies for subsea distribution systems, including flying leads, umbilical hardware, installation aids, riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valves, and buoyancy and non-helical umbilical products. It serves oil and gas companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. Deep Down, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, wellsite consultancy, and open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and related services through a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International plc was founded in 1972 and is based in Huston, Texas. On July 1, 2019, Weatherford International, plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

