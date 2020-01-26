Head-To-Head Analysis: Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) & Apyx Medical (OTCMKTS:APYX)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Repro-Med Systems alerts:

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Apyx Medical -66.77% -20.25% -18.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repro-Med Systems and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 13.54 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Apyx Medical $16.69 million 16.40 $64.01 million ($0.29) -27.62

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repro-Med Systems.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro-Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro-Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.