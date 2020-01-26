Head-To-Head Review: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) & Hanover Insurance Group (NASDAQ:THG)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 17.83% 15.68% 5.51% Hanover Insurance Group 9.27% 10.62% 2.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $102.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.60%. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $131.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 11.13 $33.79 million $1.79 62.35 Hanover Insurance Group $4.49 billion 1.20 $391.00 million $6.79 20.14

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Kinsale Capital Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

