Head to Head Survey: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million 340.25 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.21 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.78 $511.00 million $1.75 29.75

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Translate Bio and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 2 3 0 2.33

Translate Bio presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.76%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94%

Risk and Volatility

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

