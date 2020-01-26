Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heartland Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.53 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

