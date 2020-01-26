Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Nomura upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, FIX upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

