Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 192 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

