HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 41.5% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 299.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.