Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.89.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber acquired 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

