Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,892,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Inogen by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

